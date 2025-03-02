Lufthansa LH 600 Flight resumes service

Saeed Chalandari, the chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Co., said earlier that both Lufthansa Group and Austrian Airlines decided to resume flights to Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Chalandari said that Lufthansa flights would restart on March 1, followed by Austrian Airlines on March 2, as originally planned.

The Office of Communications, Information and International Affairs of Imam Khomeini Airport City announced that the Lufthansa LH 600 Flight from Frankfurt arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 10:29 PM on Saturday, March 2, signaling the return of the airline to Tehran.

Flights between Iran and Europe were suspended in mid-October 2024 after the EU imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic over allegations that it had sent drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Iran vehemently rejected the allegations.

SD/IRN