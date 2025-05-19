Saudi air resumes Iran hajj flights for 1st time since 2015

“Flynas resumed Iranian pilgrims flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) in Tehran on Saturday,” a Saudi civil aviation authority official said.

According to the official, flights would also be added from Mashhad in Iran, allowing more than 35,000 pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia on the airline, The Arab Weekly reported.

Flynas is a budget airline based in Saudi Arabia, which operates domestic and international routes.

The official stressed that the flights were not commercial and were only for the hajj pilgrimage.

The hajj is due to begin during the first week of June, and pilgrims from across the globe have already begun pouring into Saudi Arabia, the report added.

MNA