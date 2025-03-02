Tel Aviv will come under fire if it resumes Gaza war

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, late on Saturday, on the first night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“We reaffirm our firm stance as well as a strongly religious, humanitarian, and moral commitment to support the Palestinian people and fighters from various resistance groups, especially those of the Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas,” he said, PressTV reported.

The Ansarullah chief noted that Yemen is closely monitoring Israel’s attempts to shirk its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire deal and escape the requirements of the second phase of the fragile truce on the release of prisoners.

Houthi emphasized that the very existence of the Zionist enemy will be in jeopardy and Tel Aviv will be the prime target in case Israel resumes the war on Gaza.

He stated that Yemeni forces would intervene across various military fronts in support of Gaza if the Tel Aviv regime resumes its bloody onslaught against the besieged coastal sliver.

The remarks came after the Israeli broadcasting authority reported that the Israeli army is preparing to resume the war in the Gaza Strip if no agreement is reached to extend the ceasefire.

“Achieving calm in Gaza requires an active agreement; otherwise, the only two options are the release of prisoners or war,” it said, citing a senior Israeli security source.

The broadcaster also cited sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he is not interested in moving to the second stage of the captives-prisoners exchange deal.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel launched the war on Gaza after Hamas and other Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in the killing of at least 48,388 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and the injury of 111,803 others since early October 2023.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s aggressive campaign against the coastal region.

SD/