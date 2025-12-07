Israel has launched over 1,000 strikes against Syria: Jolani

He acknowledged that the Zionist regime responded to Syria's message of peace with a thousand airstrikes and hundreds of ground attacks.

Speaking at Doha Forum 2025, Jolani noted that, Syria has sent positive messages aimed at establishing the foundations of regional stability.

“Israel is working to export its own crises to other countries and escape accountability for the massacres it committed in the Gaza Strip, justifying everything with security concerns," he said.

“Israel has responded to Syria with extreme violence, launching over 1,000 airstrikes and carrying out 400 incursions into its territory. The latest of these attacks was the massacre it perpetrated in the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, which claimed dozens of lives, according to i24NEWS.

“We are working with influential countries worldwide to pressure Israel to withdraw from the territories it occupied after December 8, 2014, and all countries support this demand,” he added.

MNA