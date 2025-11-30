  1. World
Nov 30, 2025, 1:25 PM

New clashes reported in Syria's Suweyda province

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Local Syrian media reported new armed conflict in the southern province of Suweyda between Jolani regime and the local Druze forces.

According to Sa El-Balad, the southern Syrian province of Suweyda has witnessed new escalated tensions after armed clashes between elements affiliated with the self-declared Syrian President Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, and armed groups around the village of Mansoura, located in the west of the province.

Syrian media reported that the head of the  Suweyda provincial security forces released a video footage showing armed elements affiliated with Druze community leader Hikmat al-Hijri storming his house. He also threatened to respond to the attack.

Suweyda province has witnessed widespread conflicts and armed clashes since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime and takeover of the capital by HTS-led regime of Jolani in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recently announced that the intensity of drone attacks and armed clashes in the southern province of Suweyda has increased.

