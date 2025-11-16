Clashes reported between armed groups, Jolani’s forces

The outlet, which is affiliated with the Syrian government, referred to the armed groups in Sweida as “rebels,” reporting that confrontations broke out along the Volga region between internal security forces and the rebel groups.

According to the network, the fighting resumed after these groups allegedly violated the ceasefire once again.

Earlier in the day, the source quoted a security source claiming that armed groups in Sweida province had launched attacks against elements affiliated with al-Jolani, the “self-proclaimed president” of Syria.

The source said the attackers targeted several security headquarters around the city.

The security source added that these incidents constitute a new breach of the ceasefire that had been announced in recent weeks.

