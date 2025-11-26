HTS forces open fire on peaceful Alawite protesters

The cities of Tartous, Latakia, Baniyas, Jableh, and Homs saw thousands of people take to the streets on Tuesday, marching, chanting, and carrying signs condemning the continued violence against Alawites by HTS forces and allied militias, Press TV reported.

Local reports said Alawite demonstrators were shot at and wounded by HTS forces in several cities, and others were detained and taken to unknown locations. Gunfire was heard in Latakia’s Agriculture Square roughly an hour after the rally began.

Verified video footage showed a man lying motionless on the ground with a head wound.

Although authorities did not immediately confirm casualties, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least one person had been wounded by HTS gunfire.

The London-based war monitor also said one was wounded in the coastal city of Latakia.

The demonstrations were largely triggered by a deadly assault on Alawite civilians two days earlier, carried out by HTS regime-backed tribal militias.

The attackers stormed the al-Muhajireen neighborhood in Homs, burning homes and shops, destroying cars, and firing indiscriminately at residents, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.

The coastal protests followed a call by Syria’s Alawite religious leader, Ghazal Ghazal, urging members of the community to stage sit-ins demanding federalism, political decentralization, an end to killings, kidnappings, and ethnic cleansing, and the release of Alawite detainees.

SOHR described the demonstrations—held at 42 locations across western Syria—as a “peaceful Alawite uprising.”

Protesters demanded the right to self-determination, the release of Alawites imprisoned since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, and an end to all violence targeting their community.

Thousands of Alawite civilians were massacred in March this year by HTS forces during a violent crackdown on the community.

Since then, the Alawite community has been subject to systematic sectarian attacks and killing sprees. Young Alawite girls continue to disappear as a result of HTS-linked kidnapping networks, and Alawite men are regularly executed.

The abductions and murders take place amid broader political instability since HTS militants led by Abu Mohammed al‑Jolani - a former al-Qaeda and Daesh commander - overran Damascus on December 8, 2024.

According to the SOHR, a minimum of 1,600 Alawite civilians were killed in at least 55 distinct massacres during three days beginning on March 7, which were also marked by the organized looting and incineration of their residences.

HTS forces are predominantly made up of al-Qaeda-linked terrorists. Numerous other extremist factions with links to Daesh have been made official brigades in the HTS military since the fall of Assad’s government and the collapse of his army last year.

Thousands of Druze civilians were also massacred by HTS forces during clashes in Sweida earlier this year.

The collapse of the government in Damascus has, since December, seen the Israeli military launching airstrikes against Syrian soil, including military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to the Arab country’s now-defunct army.

