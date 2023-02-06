Iraqi president hails Iran efforts in combating terrorism

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, his accompanying delegation, and the Iranian envoy to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh met and held talks with Rashid in Baghdad on Monday.

Referring to the deep historical ties between Tehran and Baghdad, the Iraqi president called for expanding bilateral ties between the two countries.

Safari, for his part, also called for strengthening Iran-Iraq cooperation in various fields.

All issues of common interest will be discussed during the Iran-Iraq joint economic commission, he added.

Mehdi Safari also held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday.

MP/FNA14011117000611