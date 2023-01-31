Iran, Iraq discuss establishing joint border markets

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh met and held talks with Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Batal Al-Najm in Baghdad.

The two sides discussed the construction of joint industrial town on the shared borders, the establishment of cement factories, and the supply chain of cardboard, foods as well as rubber in Iraq.

The officials also reviewed the potential of re-exporting goods from Iraq to Iran.

The Iraqi minister called for the development of industrial and economic relations with Iran.

Al-Najm also stressed his country's need to engage with Iranian parties, particularly in the petrochemical industry.

