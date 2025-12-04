  1. Politics
Araghchi sends written message to Lebanese foreign minister

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in a message to his Lebanese counterpart.

According to Mehr News Agency, In a message to Lebanon's foreign minister Youssef Rajji, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity, security, and stability, particularly in the face of Israeli aggressions.

Araghchi also invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Iran for consultations on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional and international developments. He expressed confidence that the people and government of Lebanon will successfully overcome the current threats and challenges they are facing.

