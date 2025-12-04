Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to visit Azerbaijan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan told APA.
It was stated that the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan is planned for next week.
MNA
TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly scheduled to visit Azerbaijan next week.
MNA
