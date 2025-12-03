Iran’s amb. delivers Araghchi’s message to Tunisian FM

Mir-Masoud Hosseinian handed over Araghchi’s letter to Mohamed Ben Ayed, Tunisia’s deputy foreign minister, during a meeting held in the absence of Ali-Nafti on Wednesday.

Hosseinian and Ben Ayed exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and the progress of relations between Tehran and Tunis, especially after the top diplomats of the two countries met on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kampala in October.

Bin Ayyad, while expressing his gratitude and greetings, said that he would forward Iran’s invitation to the minister at the earliest opportunity.

He also voiced hope that the potential visit in the new year would further accelerate and strengthen relations between Iran and Tunisia.

