Gaza death toll exceeds 70,100 since October 07

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave has reached 170,999.

The ministry emphasized that 70,117 people have been killed in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 360 people have been martyred and 922 others injured. Also, during this period, the bodies of 617 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble.

