Guinness World Records cuts ties with Israeli regime

According to Channel 12, the organization "Gift of Life," which encourages kidney donations, contacted Guinness to register a record involving 2,000 donors in occupied Palestine who have saved lives via organ donations.

The group stated that the application "was rejected for political reasons."

The organization paid the required fees and held a ceremony in Jerusalem al-Quds to photograph all 2,000 donors together for the Guinness submission, Al Jazeera reported.

However, it received an email from Guinness stating: “We are not currently processing record applications from Israel.”

The group has since sought clarification on the reason and potential reversal but has not received a response, the broadcaster added.

Rabbi Rachel Haber, who leads the organization, described Guinness’ refusal to recognize the achievement as “unacceptable.”

Guinness has not commented on the report.

Meanwhile, the development occurs amid Israel's increasing isolation due to its genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Since then, the Israeli military has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with many being women and children, and injured over 171,000 others.

The offensive, which devastated the enclave, ended under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, the report added.

