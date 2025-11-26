Gaza death toll tops 69,700 since Oct. 07

The Palestinian medical institution stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war has reached 170,965.

According to the ministry, 69,785 people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The ministry also announced that bodies of 10 martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Two people were recently martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks. The bodies of 8 martyrs have also been pulled from the rubble.

Thousands of bodies are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 347 people have been martyred and 889 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 596 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period, the ministry added.

