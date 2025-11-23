Gaza death toll rises to 69,756 since Oct. 07

The ministry emphasized that 69,756 people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the enclave since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave has reached 170,946.

The ministry announced that the bodies of 23 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 21 people were recently martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks. 83 people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MNA