Gaza death toll tops 70,355 since Oct. 07

The Palestinian medical institution put the number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,047.

The ministry reported bodies of six martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. During this period, 17 people have also been injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 373 Palestinian people have been martyred and 970 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 624 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

