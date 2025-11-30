  1. World
Gaza death toll rises to 70,103 since October 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 70,103 people, most of them women and children, since the beginning of Israel's genocidal assault on the region on October 07, 2023, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities reported that the number of injuries has reached 170,985, while many victims remain under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing dangers and restricted access, WAFA news agency reported. 

Hospitals in Gaza received three people killed in the last 24 hours — two newly reported fatalities and one body recovered — in addition to two injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement of October 11, the toll has continued to rise, with 356 people killed, 908 injured, and 607 bodies recovered during this period, the sources added.

