Gaza death toll tops 70,000 since Oct. 07

The ministry put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war at 170,983.

The health ministry announced that bodies of two martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital over the last 48 hours.

One person has recently been martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks. The body of another martyr has also been pulled from the rubble. During this period, 11 people have also been injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

