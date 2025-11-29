  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 29, 2025, 5:43 PM

Gaza death toll tops 70,000 since Oct. 07

Gaza death toll tops 70,000 since Oct. 07

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 07, 2023.

The ministry put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war at 170,983.

The health ministry announced that bodies of two martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital over the last 48 hours.

One person has recently been martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks. The body of another martyr has also been pulled from the rubble. During this period, 11 people have also been injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MA/6672107

News ID 239296
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News