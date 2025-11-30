Palestine to remain most universal cause for justice

Iranain Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued a message on X on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"Palestine remains the most universal cause for justice & solidarity, and the deepest wound in human conscience," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote.

"As the occupying apartheid regime's genocide of Palestinians continues with full impunity accorded to it by the United States and its allies, we are reminded of the international community's legal and moral responsibility to support — not only in words but through effective action — the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people to end occupation and to secure their fundamental human right to self-determination," he added.

MNA