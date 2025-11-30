Iran slams US decision to declare Venezuelan airspace closed

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the US president’s announcement regarding the closure of Venezuelan airspace, describing it as a gross breach of international legal standards, including those governing international air transport.

He stated that the measure constitutes another step in the United States’ provocative and unlawful actions against Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Baghaei called the move arbitrary and an unprecedented threat to international aviation safety.

The spokesperson also warned of the dangerous consequences the decision could have for the rule of law, as well as for international peace and security.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared Venezuela’s airspace will be “closed in its entirety” after vowing land strikes will start “very soon”.

Tensions between Washington and Caracas have intensified in recent months, and the United States has carried out numerous military and security operations in the Caribbean and around Venezuela, which have drawn international condemenation and criticism.

MNA/6672416