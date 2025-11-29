Iran condemns Israeli assault on southern Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the Israeli military attack on Beit Jinn in southern Syria, which resulted in the killing of several Syrian civilians.

He emphasized that the peoples of the region have an inherent right to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity against Israeli aggression, describing the armed resistance of Syrian youth against Israeli forces as a natural and legitimate response.

Baghaei also criticized Israel’s continued violations of international law and the expansion of what he called the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes across the region. He expressed regret over the United Nations Security Council’s inaction in the face of repeated Israeli attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional states, including Syria and Lebanon, warning that such inaction poses serious risks to global peace and stability.

