Venezuela lauds Iran's support for its national sovereignty

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in remarks carried by Al Mayadeen that, on behalf of the government and the president of Venezuela, he extends sincere appreciation to Iran for denouncing Washington’s move to declare Venezuelan airspace closed.

He stated that Iran’s “courageous position” in defending Venezuela’s national sovereignty and regional security resonates deeply with the Venezuelan people.

Gil added that violations of international law remain a shared concern between Caracas and Tehran, noting that both countries stand united in the struggle for “a just and dignified world.”

His comments came hours after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the US president’s decision to close Venezuelan airspace, calling it a blatant breach of fundamental international legal norms, including those governing international air transport.

