Israeli regime conducts aggression on Syria’s Beit Jinn

Residents of the neighboring villages in the vicinity of Beit Jinn heard the sound of three explosions one after another, resulting from the targeting the are by a drone.

The residents believe that the bombing was from an Israeli drone. This attack comes a week after a similar incident in the same town, when an Israeli drone targeted a site in the vicinity of the town of Beit Jinn, resulting in the death and injury of around 20 people.

A dozen Israeli soldiers were also wounded in the clashes between the occupying forces with the local forces in Beit Jinn.

According to local Syrian Hawar news, the residents in the area confirm that the repeated attacks have begun to target vital roads and mountain passes that connect Beit Jinn with its surroundings, amid fears of an expansion of military operations in the area in the coming period.

After the fall of Bashar Assad government at the hands of foreign-backed terrorists led by HTS in 2024, Syria has been gropping with violence while the Zionist regime has occupied areas in the south amid the silence of the HTS-led regime.

