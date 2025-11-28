Israeli soldiers casualties in Syria clashes rises to 13

Among the thirteen injured were three critically wounded in confrontations that broke out with locals, Israeli media outlets reported. Reports indicate three Israeli soldiers were critically injured in the overnight raid, as Israeli occupation forces attempted to detain and abduct several individuals from Beit Jinn, whom they claim are affiliates of the Islamic Group, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Elite troops from the 55th Paratroopers Brigade of the 98th Elite Division raided the town of Beit Jinn, which is located just a few hundred meters from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Zone. During their attempt to detain some of the individuals, gunfire broke out from locals, forcing a withdrawal.

An Israeli Humvee vehicle used in the incursion was subsequently left behind. Then, according to Israeli reports, the Israeli Air Force raided the area and bombed the abandoned vehicle. Among the three seriously injured troops were two officers of the 55th Brigade.

Israeli occupation forces said they detained three individuals during the raid, but the ensuing confrontations and Israeli strikes left at least ten people dead in the Syrian village. According to the Syrian News Channel, several others remain trapped beneath the rubble left by the bombardment.

MNA