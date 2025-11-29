  1. Politics
Nov 29, 2025, 10:22 AM

Yemen condemns Israeli strike, backs Syria’s right to respond

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has condemned Israel’s recent strike in the Damascus countryside, calling it a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and affirming Damascus’ right to respond with all available means.

The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has reacted to the Zionist regime’s aggression and the occupiers’ attack against Syrian citizens.

According to Al-Masirah, the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement announced that it strongly condemns the Zionist regime’s brutal aggression against Syrian civilians in the Beit Jinn area in the Damascus countryside.

The statement issued by the bureau said that this attack by the Zionist regime is a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and an act aimed at expanding the scope of occupation.

The statement continued, "We praise the heroic resistance of the residents of this Syrian region against Zionist soldiers and affirm that jihad and resistance are the means to confront aggression, and that appeasing aggressors will not stop their plans."

The statement added, "We stress Syria’s right to respond to the Zionist enemy using all available capabilities. A grim fate awaits those who fail to learn from history and abandon legitimate defense. Arab and Islamic countries must also stand against these aggressions that target the entire Islamic nation."

