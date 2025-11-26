Tehran, Islamabad play key role in confronting common threats

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi , emphasizing thekey role of Tehran and Pakistan in confronting the common threats and strengthening the regional security.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

The continued cooperation between Iran and Pakistan can help maintain stability and sustainable security of the region, Iran’s top security official emphasized.

Field Marshal Munir, for his part, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, stressing that strengthened cooperation with Iran is essential for countering terrorism and responding effectively to emerging geopolitical realities.

He also underscored the growing need for sustained security coordination between Islamabad and Tehran.

The latest security situation in the region and geopolitical developments were also discussed by Larijani and Field Marshal Munir and the two sides agreed to continue regular dialogue and strengthen security commonalities.

