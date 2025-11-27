Iran has never abandoned genuine talks: Larijani

Larijani made the remarks in an interview with the Urdu-language HUM News network in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said that US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran’s nuclear activity was stopped and destroyed. “Let us assume Trump is telling the truth, then what do they want? Has their problem been solved?”

“Iran’s nuclear program, as stated by the Leader, is a reality, and the root of this indigenous knowledge is in the minds of our scientists. Iran has passed this stage and now has thousands of specialists. Israel’s measures, including assassination and terrorist acts, is nothing but a foolish act, because we have thousands of nuclear specialists in Iran. Therefore, to think that our nuclear programs have ended is an immature and foolish thought.”

Addressing the US and the Israeli regime, he said that they must accept that Iran has passed this stage and that Tehran is not pursuing nuclear weapons but is seriously pursuing the use of nuclear energy.

Larijani noted that the main solution to the nuclear issue is ‘diplomatic’ and that Tehran has always said that this dispute has a diplomatic solution.

There is one question to be asked from the Americans: “Why did you wage a war? If you put and end to the nuclear capabilities [of Iran] in the war, then why are you pursuing a diplomatic solution?”

Outlook of negotiations

Larijani emphasized that Iran has never denied real negotiations. In recent years, negotiations have taken place several times in various forms, directly or indirectly or in the framework of 5+1; in any case negotiations existed.

He also quoted the Leader as saying Tehran definitely supports real negotiations that are conducted on the basis of balanced principles.

Development of economic relations with Pakistan

Regarding the economic ties between Iran and Pakistan, Larijani said that Tehran and Islamabad can have complementary roles in the region, adding that after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan, much effort was made to raise economic cooperation to a high level.

He also said that the development of cooperation between the two countries has no limitations, noting that the more cooperation expands in various dimensions, the more beneficial it will be for both countries.

Israeli adventurism

In response to a question regarding Israel’s adventurism, he said that by attacking Hamas in Qatar, the Israeli regime put on display its true nature. “Although Qatar had some connection with Israel, the regime did not spare it either.”

“The Israeli regime seeks to dominate the region, but this regime is not alone; it carries out these actions through and on behalf of the US. America is its main supporter. This means their common goal is that either everyone in the region submits or otherwise they create chaos against them.”

Iran’s position on Palestine

Larijani also touched the issue of Palestine, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a clear position on the issue of Palestine, which was announced a few years ago by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at a conference. “Its basis is that Palestinians in a democratic election decide for themselves what system they want.”

Prospects of Iran-Pakistan relations and Iran’s gas pipeline

At the end of this interview, Larijani said that the outlook of Iran-Pakistan relations is very bright and good. Their relations are expanding and this is beneficial for both nations.

He said that cooperation in the field of the gas pipeline is definitely beneficial for the people of Pakistan, adding that Iran has fulfilled its duty and brought the pipeline to the border and hopes that Pakistani friends would also carry out their part. “We will be pleased that Iran’s gas helps solve Pakistan’s energy crisis.”

