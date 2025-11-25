Pakistani parl. speaker hosts Iran's Larijani for talks

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq hosted Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his delegation in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq said, “Recent interactions between Pakistani and Iranian officials will serve as an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.”

He emphasized the need further to expand peace, stability, and regional mutual cooperation.

Both sides agreed to encourage the exchange of parliamentary and public delegations, emphasizing the significance of unity, solidarity, and a common approach among Muslim countries.

A statement from the Pakistani Parliament noted that the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations, regional security, parliamentary cooperation, and opportunities for increased economic engagement.

MNA