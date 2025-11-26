We accept genuine talks rather than fabricated ones: Larijani

Ali Larijani made the remarks during a gathering at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad with a group of leading Pakistani think-tank chiefs and theoreticians of regional and international peace and security in Pakistan.

"Americans try to show themselves to be at the core of every global transformation, but this is a form of self-deception," Larijani said, adding that "We accept genuine negotiations, not fabricated negotiations, and the outcome of negotiations should not be predetermined."

Conveying the warmest greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the noble people of Pakistan, Iran’s top security official seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the nation, government, parliament and armed forces of Pakistan for their unwavering support for Iran during the Israeli imposed war against his country.

Emphasizing the deep cultural ties as the foundation of Iran-Pakistan relations, he said that the basis of our cooperation with Pakistan in the past and present is cultural affinity, and in the political sphere we also share intellectual unity.

Iran terms Pakistan a friendly, supportive, and neighboring country, and the Persian language is one of the factors bringing the two nations closer together, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to the recent 12-day war, adding that the war was a part of US-Israeli plot which they had planned for it for years but their malicious conspiracies were thwarted.

It was the will of the Iranian nation that revealed itself in this war, he said, adding that Israeli regime, which thought it could defeat Iran, became completely disappointed.

Larijani then emphasized the necessity of strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in all fields, noting that Iran sees no limitation to expand its relations with friendly country of Pakistan.

