Tehran, Islamabad call for boosting strategic cooperation

Ali Larijani held his fourth official meeting in Islamabad with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the two officials discussed the future of Iran-Pakistan ties and key regional developments.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the high-ranking Iranian official and underscored the importance of the historic and brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries. He called for deeper and broader cooperation across multiple sectors.

Larijani, for his part, emphasized the need to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed major regional and international developments and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to enhance peace and stability across the region.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and thanked Iran for its solidarity with Pakistan during difficult times. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to close cooperation with Iran to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for both nations.

Sharif also conveyed his deep respect and warm wishes to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, thanking them for their support for Pakistan and their commitment to closer bilateral ties.

Larijani expressed gratitude to the people and officials of Pakistan for their unwavering support for Iran during the recent 12-day conflict triggered by Israeli attacks. He also praised Pakistan’s constructive role in supporting dialogue and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

