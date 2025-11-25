Pakistan emphasizes enhancing relations with Iran: FM

Ishaq Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani in Islamabad on Tuesday, emphasizing that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s foreign minister seized this opportunity to congratulate Larijani on his appointment as secretary of Iran’s SNSC.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s top security official will hold high-profile meeting with the parliament speaker, prime minister and president of Pakistan.

Before leaving Tehran, Larijani wrote on X that he was visiting the “friendly and brotherly country” of Pakistan, adding that Iranians will never forget Pakistan’s support during the 12-day war waged by the US and Israel against Iran. He emphasized that “brotherly relations with neighbors remain a priority for Tehran.”

Cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad will help boost regional peace and security to a great extent, he underlined.

Reviewing the latest developments related to bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, following up on joint agreements, regional and international developments, including important issues in the Islamic world, will be discussed between Larijani and high-ranking officials of Pakistan.

MA/IRN86006082