Iran-Pakistan cooperation contributes to regional peace

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in regional security upon his arrival in Islamabad early Tuesday.

“Pakistan is an important and influential country in the region, holding a distinguished position in shaping regional security dynamics,” Larijani told reporters.

He noted that Iran and Pakistan share deep historical and cultural ties, adding that enhanced cooperation across multiple fields could play a critical role in supporting peace and stability amid evolving regional conditions.

Larijani expressed hope that these issues would be fully addressed during his meetings with Pakistani officials throughout the visit.

Iran and Pakistan maintain longstanding political, cultural, and security relations. Both countries share a lengthy border and frequently coordinate on cross-border security challenges, counterterrorism, trade, and regional crisis management. Their cooperation has gained renewed significance as the broader region experiences shifting alliances, security tensions, and ongoing conflicts.

