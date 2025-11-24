  1. Politics
Iran’s security chief to visit Pakistan for talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, announced he will travel to Pakistan on Monday, highlighting Islamabad’s support during the recent 12-day war and stressing the two countries’ joint role in regional stability.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said ahead of his departure that Pakistan is a “friendly and brotherly” nation for Iran. He emphasized that Iranians will not forget Pakistan’s support during the 12-day war with the regime of Israel and the United States.

Larijani underscored the strategic importance of Iran-Pakistan relations, stating that both countries are key actors in shaping lasting security across the region.

He added that Iran continues to prioritize strengthening fraternal ties among regional states.

