Iran’s security chief to visit Pakistan for talks

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said ahead of his departure that Pakistan is a “friendly and brotherly” nation for Iran. He emphasized that Iranians will not forget Pakistan’s support during the 12-day war with the regime of Israel and the United States.

Larijani underscored the strategic importance of Iran-Pakistan relations, stating that both countries are key actors in shaping lasting security across the region.

He added that Iran continues to prioritize strengthening fraternal ties among regional states.

