June aggression to blame for state of safeguards: Iran envoy

The current state of safeguards issue is a direct result of the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities that were under safeguards, according to Reza Najafi Iran's envoy to the IAEA in Vienna on Thursday, after anti-Iran resolution drafted by the US, the UK, France and Germany was passed by the Board of Governors.

The suspension of some verification activities and the withdrawal of inspectors were a result of the security situation following the June attacks by the Israeli regime and the US military on the Iranian nuclear sites, according to the diplomat.

He noted that despite the aggression, Iran has cooperated and allowed inspections to resume.

Iran has accepted all Agency requests for access to facilities unaffected by the attacks, and inspectors have had full access to the sites that were not bombed, he continued to note.

Najafi went on to say that the new resolution passed on Thursday was aimed at exercising excessive pressure and creating a false narrative of the current state of Iran and the IAEA cooperation.

He said that one of the aggressors, namely the US, was one of the states that drafted the resolution, intending to escape from the responsibility for its illegal airstikes in June.

The Iranian envoy further said that the Western states also tried to make up for the failure of their illegal move in triggering the snapback of sanctions on Iran in October by the Thursday resolution.

The drafters of the resolution have chosen the wrong path by relying on pressure and threats, and this approach is unacceptable to Iran, Najafi further underscored.

KI