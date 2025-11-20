Araghchi calls on IAEA BoG to oppose E3 illegal actions

Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to discuss bilateral relations and international developments on Wednesday night.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of expanding relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest to the two nations.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation at the level of international organizations.

Recalling the importance of preventing some countries from abusing international institutions to exert pressure on developing countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister also pointed to the inappropriate action of three European countries to adopt a resolution against Iran at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that "this action is an irresponsible, provocative, and unjustified move that is a continuation of the political approach of these three countries and the United States in the UN Security Council to restore the Council's canceled resolutions and further undermines the Agency's credibility and professional and technical status."

Araghchi called on all member states of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose this illegal action by the three European countries.

The two ministers further stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic cooperation and continued consultations, and discussed the path of future interactions.

