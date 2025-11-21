Russia stresses political solution for Iran nuclear issue

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced at a press conference in Moscow that Russia continues to firmly emphasize finding political and diplomatic solutions to the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

According to TASS, in response to a question about a recent telephone conversation between the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, during which the issue of Iran’s nuclear program and related talks were discussed, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Moscow is consistently committed to actively seeking political and diplomatic solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.

She added that Moscow has repeatedly warned about the dangers of “military actions” that threaten the stability and security of West Asia, emphasizing that any military attack on nuclear facilities, especially those under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is “unacceptable.”

Zakharova also noted that the US military action against Iran's nuclear sites, which it claimed to be an act of self-defense, has not only plunged the international non-proliferation regime into a deep crisis, but has also undermined the principles the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a treaty to which Iran has always been fully committed and which the IAEA has confirmed.

She continued to say that despite the efforts on the part of some foreign actors to create chaos and trouble in Iranian society, Tehran still prefers the path of dialogue over war and believes that national interests can be secured on the basis of equal dialogue and by taking into account mutual concerns.

She stressed that in order to resume the talks, Iran needs "serious guarantees" that its nuclear facilities will not be targeted by missile or air attacks again.

Zakhariva further stressed that the West must put aside threats of sanctions and military threats and return to diplomacy with Iran.

