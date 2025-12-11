"The most absurd topic in the narrative of the Kiev regime is, of course, the story about Ukrainian children allegedly kidnapped by Russia. Representatives of the Kiev junta, including Zelensky’s wife Elena, use all international platforms to promote this, once again, fabricated story about kidnapped Ukrainian children," the diplomat noted. "In reality, the main enemy of Ukrainians of all ages, including minors, is, of course, Zelensky’s anti-people regime, and, in fact, Zelensky himself, together with his wife."

"Those on Bankova Street (location of the Presidential Office of Ukraine) are trying to hide their own crimes against children, but facts are stubborn, and they will not succeed in concealing the truth," Zakharova emphasized, listing the violations against minors, TASS reported.

"Those in power, teachers, educators, bloggers, so-called linguistic activists bully and insult Russian-speaking children with impunity, calling them, again, in their own apt expression, I took this from their slogans, ‘wrong’ and in need of some kind of correction. This, of course, harkens back to the Nazism of the 1930s-40s. What is this, if not a forcible change of linguistic identity? That is exactly what it is," she stressed.

Zakharova noted that in Ukrainian Nazi battalions, "they are breaking children’s spirits, teaching them in summer camps literally to hate, as they say, ‘Moskalis,’ (derogatory term for Russians), conducting monstrous psychological experiments on minors, forcing them to kill pets, doing this simply to tap into the basest feelings in children."

MNA