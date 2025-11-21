US sanctions Indian oil firm for alleged links with Iran

The company, TR6 Petro India LLP, has been included in a list of 17 entities and individuals sanctioned by the US government for their involvement in illegal petroleum transactions with Iran, Russian Sputnik news agency reported.

These sanctions aim to curb the flow of revenue that Iran uses to fund its controversial nuclear program, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The department further stated that the entities on the list were enabling Iran's efforts to raise funds through deceptive means, including facilitating the transportation and sale of Iranian oil under fraudulent pretenses.

"Today, the Department of State is designating 17 entities, individuals, and vessels to stem the flow of revenue that the Iranian regime uses to advance its nuclear program, and to enable shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions who, through obfuscation and deception, load and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers," the US State Department said.

TR6 Petro India LLP, an Indian-based petroleum products trader, was singled out for having imported over $8 million worth of Iranian bitumen between October 2024 and June 2025. The US Department of State accused the company of “knowingly” participating in oil trade with Iran, despite the existing sanctions, and has imposed penalties as a result.

The US has tried hard to bring Iran oil revenues to zero, though its illegal efforts have proved to be failed. Figures released by different international institutions have shown that despite the US Trump administration's intensified campaign against Iran, its exports of crude to China have increased to new record high levels over the past few months.

MNA