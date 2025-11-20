Iran, 7 other countries issue joint statement at IAEA

Iran, Russia, Belarus, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Zimbabwe issued a joint statement after the approval of the anti-Iranian resolution by the IAEA BoG.

"Today, Thursday Nov. 20, the anti-Iranian resolution drafted by the three European countries Germany, France and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States, under pressure from Israeli regime was approved at the board.

This non-binding and political resolution, which was approved with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions and 3 votes against, accused Iran of not adhering to its safeguards obligations, without mentioning the continuous cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the IAEA.

The resolution did not say anything about the illegal aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities in June; facilities that have been continuously inspected by the IAEA inspectors.

Also, the IAEA and its Director General himself have failed to even condemn the blatant and illegal aggression.

