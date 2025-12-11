Russian forces take Donbass city of Seversk: MoD

The former Ukrainian stronghold, located inside Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, is now fully clear of enemy troops, the ministry said, according to RT.

The fighting for Seversk has gone on since 2022 with varying degrees of intensity. Russian troops will now have an open path to the regional cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, both major hubs for the Ukrainian military, according to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR.

The announcement was made by the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, during a high-level meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the status of Moscow’s military operation.

The Defense Ministry also released footage from the seized city, showing Russian troops conducting door-to-door visits to apartment buildings and private homes offering medical assistance, food, and drinking water to civilians who had remained in the area.

MNA