Anti-Iran resolution drafted by US-E3 passed at IAEA BoG

Out of the 35 members of the board, Russia, China and Niger opposed it, while 12 countries abstained and one did not vote, according to AP.

The resolution urged Iran to “extend full and prompt cooperation,” to provide the IAEA’s inspectors with “precise information” about its stockpile of highly-enriched uranium, and to grant access to the country’s nuclear sites.

Nineteen countries on the 35-member board voted for the resolution, Ap said.

Iran had warned against the Western states' continuation of illegal actions at the IAEA. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that his country will not engage with the IAEA about its bombed nuclear facilities.

Also on Wednesday, the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the Agency's inspectors had returned to Iran and had done inspections at facilities not affected by the June attacks.

