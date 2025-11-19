Iran non-oil exports to Eurasia up 16% in H1: TPOI

Adviser to the Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for International Affairs Mir-Hadi Seyedi emphasized that the country’s non-oil exports to the member states of the union between March 21 and September 22, 2025 showed a 16 percent growth, compared to the same period last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Seyedi pointed to the successful performance of “Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union”, saying that Iran’s exports value to the member states of the union over the past five and a half years hit from about $600 million to $2 billion.

According to the figures, Iran’s non-oil exports to the member states of the union showed more than threefold over the past five and a half years, the TPOI official added.

He went on to say that the total volume of trade exchanged between Iran and EAEU states over the past five and a half years reached from about $2.5 billion to about $6 billion.

He expressed hope that Iran could pave suitable ways for facilitating trade with these countries in future by joining to the important treaties such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

