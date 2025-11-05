Iran’s trade value with neighbors hit $38b in 7 months

Iran and its 15 neighbors exchanged 64.875 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at about $38.154 billion, between March 21 and October 22, 2025, the IRICA stated.

The neighboring countries have always been considered Iran’s largest export destination markets due to the geographical, cultural and logistics advantages, the report noted.

The above figures show that Iran’s trade with its 15 neighbors has been on the trajectory growth in this period.

This is while that Iran’s trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has also witnessed a considerable growth.

Studies show that Iran and EAEU member states exchanged 4.9 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $2.2 billion, in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025).

The member states of the union has been turned into one of Iran’s important trade partners in the recent years, so that Iran's membership at the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the union has paved suitable way for the expansion of cooperation with this economic bloc.

