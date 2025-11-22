  1. Economy
Nov 22, 2025, 3:26 PM

President Pezeshkian:

Membership in "BRICS, SCO" economic opportunities for Iran

Membership in "BRICS, SCO" economic opportunities for Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s active participation in BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is creating significant economic opportunities for the country.

Speaking at an annual conference on Iranian capital market, titled “Resilience, Innovation, Growth,” Pezeshkian referred to Iran’s active presence in BRICS, the SCO, and the EAEU, saying these diplomatic engagements have led to the strengthening of constructive relations with the neighboring countries.

He noted that this process is being reinforced day by day so that Iran can facilitate economic activity and support investors’ work.

A large market is taking shape thanks to diplomatic interactions, and Iran is inviting figures from other countries so that Iranian traders and economic actors can play a targeted role in the country’s economic growth and development, the president said at the conference, held in Tehran on Saturday.

Pezeshkian also emphasized that the administration must take effective steps to facilitate commercial and economic activities, saying the officials are working to improve efficiency and prevent budget deficits.

The president also stressed the need for alignment between government revenue and budget allocations and said that with ongoing economic meetings this year, the cabinet aims to bring spending under control.

MNA/TSN

News ID 239063

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News