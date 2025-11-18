Iran ready to cooperate on boosting safe transit routes

According to Mehr News Agency, Aref made the comments while addressing the 24th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

"Iran’s economic diplomacy is based on developing relations with neighboring and friendly countries and activating transit corridors for goods and passengers," said the first vice president, adding that "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the establishment and promotion of economic and transit corridors essential for facilitating trade, ensuring the security of supply chains, food security, reducing poverty, and increasing regional integration."

"Iran is ready to cooperate for the development of independent and safe transit corridors," he said.

"Finally, I would like to emphasize once again that the cooperation between Iran and the member states of the SCO is a long-term strategy for creating a powerful region through strengthening national sovereignty, facilitating transport and trade, promoting energy security, developing technology, creating joint financial and banking infrastructure, and increasing people-to-people contacts," Aref further said.

I hope that the results of this meeting will be another step towards strengthening mutual trust, sustainable development, and integration among the member states of the SCO.

Elsewhere in his address, the Iranian first vice president referred to the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites and killing hundreds of innocent people as a crime against humanity and a war crime.

"The attack on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities is a gross violation of international norms," he further underscored.

