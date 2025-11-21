Iran’s non-oil exports hit nearly $32 bln in 7 months: TPOI

Deputy TPOI Chief for Promotion of International Business Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh expounded on the non-oil imports and exports statistics, emphasizing that the country’s exports of non-oil commodities between March 21 and October 22, 2025 reached nearly $32 billion.

He pointed to the products imported into the country from March 21 to October 22, 2025, noting that Iran imported about $34.5 billion worth of products in this period.

The country’s non-oil exports is on upward trend, he said, adding that his organization is trying to increase exports’ value to a great extent before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2026).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghannadzadeh stated that TPOI is striving to promote its trade ties with the regional and neighboring states, emphasizing that several trade agreements have been approved with the neighboring and Eurasian states within the framework of the preferential tariffs.

The organization has inked Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the countries including Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate its foreign trade, the TPOI official underlined.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan were Iran’s main export target markets in this period, Ghannadzadeh added.

