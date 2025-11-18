  1. Politics
Iran FM delivers written message to Kuwaiti counterpart

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador in Kuwait delivered a written message from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to Kuwait’s foreign minister, addressing human rights issues and bilateral concerns.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, during a meeting today between Mohammad Toutounchi, Iran’s ambassador, and Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ebraheem Duaij Al-Sabah , the Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, a written message from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was delivered to Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya.

The message focused on human rights issues.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

