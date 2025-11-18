  1. Politics
Iran to host de-escalation meeting btw Pakistan, Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Pakistani media have reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran will host a regional meeting next month aimed at de-escalation between Pakistan and the Afghanistan's Taliban.

According to Mehr News Agency, the meeting will be held with the participation of neighboring countries and key regional players, and its focus will be on supporting the stability of Afghanistan and strengthening regional mechanisms.

Responding on Sunday to a question about Iran’s offer to host a regional meeting aimed at easing tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Islamabad appreciates the initiative.

He described Iran as a “brotherly, friendly country”, adding that Pakistan consistently supports resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently announced plans for a regional meeting to help de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban. 

Earlier this month, a third round of talks between Pakistan and the Taliban in Istanbul ended without progress. 

