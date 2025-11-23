Iran embassy reacts to Israeli aggression on Dhahiyeh

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Embassy in Beirut responded to Israel's airstrike on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs in Dhahiyeh district earlier on Sunday.

"The area of Zionist regime's crimes and aggression has recently increased and now includes Beirut's southern suburbs," the Iranian embassy said.

The embassy added that the new Israeli aggression came with Washington's green light.

It further said that the aggression threatens the lives of the innocent civilians and the beloved Lebanese nation.

According to the Iranian embassy, these cowardly aggressions can never break the resolve of the justice-seeking Lebanese nation and weaken their firm determination to confront oppression.

According to the latest reports, five people were martyred and twenty others were injured in the Israeli aggression on Dhahiyeh on Sunday.

The regime's military claimed to have targeted a senior commander of Hezbollah movement.

